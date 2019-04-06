Apple Music Has More Paid U.S. Subscribers Than Spotify: Report

Apple Music now has more paid U.S. subscribers than Spotify. A new report from Reuters notes that as of February, the California technology giant had 28 million subscribers, while Spotify has 26 million users paying for its monthly subscription tier. This number only accounts for paid subscriptions, with the majority of Spotify users still relying on the company’s ad-supported option.

In April, Spotify’s financial results for the first quarter of 2019 revealed the company to have 207 million Monthly Active Users, with 96 million Premium Subscribers. Last month, the Swedish company filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission, alleging that Apple was attempting to “purposely limit choice and stifle innovation” in its App Store. Spotify recently acquired podcasting giants Anchor, Gimlet Media, and Parcast, continuing the company’s expansion into the podcast format. Read Reuters’ full report here.