Animal Collective have announced five U.S. shows surrounding their October headlining gig at the Desert Daze festival in Moreno Beach, California. The mini-tour launches October 7 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and wraps October 13 in Big Sur, California. The pop experimentalists will also perform in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Tuscon, Arizona; and Point Reyes, California. Sorry, Brooklyn.

The tour follows a spurt of new Animal Collective solo material. Avey Tare and Panda Bear released their solo albums Cows on Hourglass and Buoys this past January and February, respectively. The latter also contributed to four songs on Solange’s latest album When I Get Home. Tangerine Reef, AnCo’s audiovisual collaboration with art-science duo Coral Morphologic, dropped last August. The group also teased new music on Merriweather Post Pavillion’s 10th anniversary in January, writing on Instagram, “Keep tuning in. It’s 2019. We’re finding our way into some new sounds.”

Tickets for Animal Collective’s fall tour become available this Friday; you can purchase seats via the band’s website. View the full schedule below.

Animal Collective 2019 Tour

October 7 – Tulsa, Oklahoma

October 8 – Santa Fe, New Mexico

October 9 – Tuscon, Arizona

October 10-13 – Moreno Valley, California

October 12 – Point Reyes, California

October 13 – Big Sur, California