Anderson .Paak has released his fourth studio album Ventura. The project, executive produced by Dr. Dre, follows last November’s Oxnard as the singer and drummer’s second release on Dre’s Aftermath label. The pair first collaborated on Dre’s own 2015 album Compton. The new LP features contributions from André 3000, Brandy, Nate Dogg, Jazmine Sullivan, and Lalah Hathaway, in addition to Smokey Robinson’s appearance on the lead single “Make It Better.”

.Paak recently told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that he recorded Oxnard and Ventura during the same period of time, and said the former “was made to be gritty,” while the new album “was made to be pretty.” He elaborated, “One is [designed to] play on your way to Vegas, and one you can play on your way back after you do all those horrible things and you can reflect on what you’ve done.”

Listen to .Paak’s new album Ventura below.