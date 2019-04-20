Anderson .Paak performed with his band the Free Nationals last night as part of the first night of Coachella’s second weekend. During his set, .Paak brought out ’90s R&B superstar Brandy to perform “Jet Black,” the song from .Paak’s recent album Ventura.

Elsewhere in the performance, Jay Rock joined the Oxnard vocalist on stage to perform “King’s Dead,” the Kendrick Lamar, James Blake, Future, and Jay Rock collaboration from last year’s Black Panther soundtrack. Jay Rock also stuck around to perform “Win,” the standout single from his 2018 album Redemption. .Paak also paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller in his performance.

Anderson .Paak’s latest album Ventura was released in April, following a series of three Dr. Dre-produced albums including Oxnard and Malibu. Watch a few clips of the performance below.