Woodstock 50 Lineup: The Killers, Dead & Company, Jay-Z to Headline

Woodstock has announced the lineup for its 50 anniversary edition in August. The Killers, Dead & Company, and Jay-Z are scheduled to headline each of the festival’s three days, respectively, with Miley Cyrus, Santana, Chance the Rapper, the Black Keys, Imagine Dragons, and Halsey rounding out the pack of top-billed performers.

Back in January, Woodstock’s original organizer Michael Lang told Rolling Stone that the festival’s comeback will be better than the much-criticized revival at the turn of the century. “Woodstock ’99 was just a musical experience with no social significance,” Lang said. “It was just a big party. With this one, we’re going back to our roots and our original intent.”

That vision will be executed with the help of rock acts like Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. the Man, and Cage the Elephant. Organizers also convinced Robert Plant, David Crosby, John Fogerty, and a handful of others (in addition to the Dead and Santana) who performed at the original Woodstock to return for the 50th anniversary. Other acts include the Raconteurs, Run the Jewels, Janelle Monáe, Soccer Mommy, Courtney Barnett, Vince Staples, and Earl Sweatshirt. The full lineup is available here.

Woodstock 50 has also partnered with an array of environmental and social justice groups, including Chance’s arts organization SocialWorks, Meek Mill’s criminal justice nonprofit REFORM Alliance, and the gun control effort March For Our Lives that was started by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students. The festival goes down on August 15, 16, and 17. Tickets become available on April 22.