News \
Whitney Announce 2019 Tour Dates, Hint at Upcoming Album
The Chicago-based duo Whitney has announced a summer and fall tour featuring North American as well as international dates. In the announcement, the band added that they are working on a new album, expect to release new music this year, and will be playing new material on the tour. Whitney’s run of dates includes performances at the Pitchfork Music Festival, the lineup for which was announced today, as well as several summer European festivals including Pukkelpop and Lowlands.
The band’s last album was 2016’s Light Upon The Lake. The band released a 12″ featuring covers of songs by Dolly Parton and Lion in 2017. See their full list of tour dates below, and purchases tickets at their website.
07-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival 2019
08-09 Rees-Haldern, Germany – Haldern Pop Festival
08-11 Castelbuono, Italy – Ypsigrock Festival
08-13 Bergen, Norway – Landmark
08-15 Trondheim, Norway – Pstereo
08-16 Brecon Beacons, England – Green Man
08-17 Mechelen, Belgium – Pukkelpop
08-18 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival
09-13 Austin, TX – Mohawk
09-23 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
09-27 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10-02 Boston, MA – Royale
10-04 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10-17 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10-18 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
10-25 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
10-27 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
11-01 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre
11-02 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
11-08 Reykjavik, Iceland – Iceland Airwaves
11-10 Cologne, Germany – Luxor
11-12 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F
11-14 Munich, Germany – Strom
11-15 Berlin, Germany – Lido
11-17 Copehagen, Denmark – Store Vega
11-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
11-21 Paris, France – Trabendo
11-23 Bristol, England – SWX
11-25 Cambridge, England – The Junction
11-26 Nottingham, England – Rescue Rooms
11-27 Glasgow, Scotland – QMU
11-28 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
11-29 London, England – Roundhouse
12-01 Dublin, Ireland – The Academy