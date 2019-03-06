The Chicago-based duo Whitney has announced a summer and fall tour featuring North American as well as international dates. In the announcement, the band added that they are working on a new album, expect to release new music this year, and will be playing new material on the tour. Whitney’s run of dates includes performances at the Pitchfork Music Festival, the lineup for which was announced today, as well as several summer European festivals including Pukkelpop and Lowlands.

The band’s last album was 2016’s Light Upon The Lake. The band released a 12″ featuring covers of songs by Dolly Parton and Lion in 2017. See their full list of tour dates below, and purchases tickets at their website.

07-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival 2019

08-09 Rees-Haldern, Germany – Haldern Pop Festival

08-11 Castelbuono, Italy – Ypsigrock Festival

08-13 Bergen, Norway – Landmark

08-15 Trondheim, Norway – Pstereo

08-16 Brecon Beacons, England – Green Man

08-17 Mechelen, Belgium – Pukkelpop

08-18 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

09-13 Austin, TX – Mohawk

09-23 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

09-27 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10-02 Boston, MA – Royale

10-04 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10-17 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10-18 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

10-25 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

10-27 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

11-01 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

11-02 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11-08 Reykjavik, Iceland – Iceland Airwaves

11-10 Cologne, Germany – Luxor

11-12 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

11-14 Munich, Germany – Strom

11-15 Berlin, Germany – Lido

11-17 Copehagen, Denmark – Store Vega

11-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

11-21 Paris, France – Trabendo

11-23 Bristol, England – SWX

11-25 Cambridge, England – The Junction

11-26 Nottingham, England – Rescue Rooms

11-27 Glasgow, Scotland – QMU

11-28 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

11-29 London, England – Roundhouse

12-01 Dublin, Ireland – The Academy