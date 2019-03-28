Video: Rosalía & J Balvin – “Con Altura” (ft. El Guincho)

After teasing a collaboration on social media, Rosalía and J Balvin have released a new single titled “Con Altura.” El Guincho handles production, and Director X handles the track’s music video, also out today. In the video, J Balvin pilots a luxury jet while Rosalía executes some synchronized choreo in the back of the plane. She also sits down to play a meta, video game version of the of music video.

“Con Altura” is Rosalía’s first single as a lead artist since 2018, when she released her excellent studio album El Mal Querer. That album generated four singles: “Malamente,” “Pienso En Tu Mirá,” “Di Mi Nombre,” and the Justin Timberlake-interpolating “Bagdad.” We named “Malamente” the 34th best song of 2018. More recently, Rosalía was featured on James Blake’s album Assume Form, where she contributed vocals to “Barefoot In The Park.” J Balvin’s album Vibras was also released in 2018, and featured the infectious “Mi Gente.” This year, he’s collaborated on tracks with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, and Sean Paul. El Guincho has collaborated with Rosalía in the past, most notably on “Malamente.” Spin profiled him back in 2016—read the full story here, and watch the new video for “Con Altura” below.