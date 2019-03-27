Video: Kevin Morby – “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild”

Kevin Morby has a heady, elliptical new video out today in the lead up to his fifth full-length, a conceptual double-LP titled Oh My God. The last we heard of the record was the song and video for “No Halo.” Morby’s newest tune and visual, “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild,” clearly has a lot on its mind.

In the Christopher Good-directed video, viewers witness Morby traversing dreamlike scenarios — a somber greenhouse, submerged in water, smoldering in black-and-white still shots. Religion, growth, nature, and death appear to be in visual conversation. The viewing experience reads as Terrence Malick-esque — a bold move.

Watch “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild” below.

Oh My God is out 4/26 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.