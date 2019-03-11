Video: 2 Chainz – “Rule The World” (ft. Ariana Grande)

2 Chainz has released a new visual for his song “Rule The World” featuring Ariana Grande. It’s the second music video from 2 Chainz’s recent studio album Rap or Go to the League, following the Vincent Lou-helmed “Money In The Way.” The “Rule The World” video is similarly ambitious, featuring 2 Chainz and Ariana Grande in a lush Los Angeles jazz club. Directed by Sebastian Sdaigui, the video features plenty of luxe couches, furs, chandeliers, and gold-rimmed wine glasses.

The promotional campaign for Rap or Go to the League was centered largely around the involvement of basketball legend LeBron James, who A&R’d and executive produced the album. In the lead-up to the album, James could be seen vibing to then-unreleased 2 Chainz tracks on his Instagram story. In addition to Ariana Grande, Rap or Go to the League feautures guest spots from Young Thug, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, E-40, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Kodak Black and Marsha Ambrosius.

Chainz is still selling those limited edition bobbleheads of his dog, Trappy, on his site, along with something called “Tity Milk.”

Last month, 2 Chainz rapped on the remix of Grande’s “7 Rings,” from her recent album Thank U, Next. Watch 2 Chainz and Ariana Grande’s new music video for “Rule The World” below.