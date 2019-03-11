News \
Tool Announce U.S. Tour
Tool have announced a U.S. tour. The band will kick things off in Jacksonville on May 5 and wrap up the North American leg of the trek in Bridgeview, Illinois on May 19. From there the group will head to Europe for a previously announced month-long tour. In January, frontman Maynard James Keenan said the vocals for the group’s new album were finished “months ago,” though he later denied rumors that the record–the band’s first since 2006’s 10,000 Days–would be out April. Check out the full list of Tool tour dates below.
Tool:
05-05 Jacksonville, FL – Welcome To Rockville
05-07 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BCC
05-08 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
05-10 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
05-11 Concord, NC – Epicenter Festival
05-13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
05-14 Kansas City, MO – Spring Center
05-16 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
05-17 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
05-19 Bridgeview, IL – Chicago Open Air Festival
06-02 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
06-04 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
06-05 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadhalle
06-07 Nuremberg, Germany – Rock Am Ring Festival
06-09 Nuremberg, Germany – Rock Im Park Festival
06-11 Krakow, Poland – Impact Festival at Tauron Arena
06-13 Florence, Italy – Firenze Rocks Festival
06-16 Donington, England – Download Festival
06-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
06-20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival
06-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
06-28 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival
06-30 Madrid, Spain – Download Festival Spain
07-02 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena