Tool Announce U.S. Tour

Tool have announced a U.S. tour. The band will kick things off in Jacksonville on May 5 and wrap up the North American leg of the trek in Bridgeview, Illinois on May 19. From there the group will head to Europe for a previously announced month-long tour. In January, frontman Maynard James Keenan said the vocals for the group’s new album were finished “months ago,” though he later denied rumors that the record–the band’s first since 2006’s 10,000 Days–would be out April. Check out the full list of Tool tour dates below.

Tool:

05-05 Jacksonville, FL – Welcome To Rockville

05-07 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BCC

05-08 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

05-10 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

05-11 Concord, NC – Epicenter Festival

05-13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

05-14 Kansas City, MO – Spring Center

05-16 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

05-17 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

05-19 Bridgeview, IL – Chicago Open Air Festival

06-02 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

06-04 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

06-05 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadhalle

06-07 Nuremberg, Germany – Rock Am Ring Festival

06-09 Nuremberg, Germany – Rock Im Park Festival

06-11 Krakow, Poland – Impact Festival at Tauron Arena

06-13 Florence, Italy – Firenze Rocks Festival

06-16 Donington, England – Download Festival

06-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

06-20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

06-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06-28 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival

06-30 Madrid, Spain – Download Festival Spain

07-02 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena