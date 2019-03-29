Tool Fan’s “AENIMA” License Plate Rejected by DMV

Yet another blow to American freedom: twenty years removed from MTV’s “Stinkfist” censorship, a humble Tool fan in California can’t even get a license plate dedicated to Ænima. The indignity was uncovered in yesterday’s Los Angeles report on rejected plate applications in 2018, obtained through a public records request. The driver wanted “AENIMA,” explaining, “The rock band Tool’s second album title from 1996.” The bureaucrat charged with ensuring vanity plates are not “offensive to good taste and decency” responded, “Custom meaning is true, but sounds like Enema.”

Read the full report here.