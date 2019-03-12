The Roots’ Philadelphia-based festival Roots Picnic has announced its 2019 lineup. The Roots, of course, are headlining the day-long party, which is scheduled to take place on June 1. They will perform their 1999 album Things Fall Apart in its entirety. Also placed high on the bill: 21 Savage, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Davido, Raphael Saadiq, Yasiin Bey, and…The Joe Budden Podcast, of course. That’s not the only podcast either: Questlove himself and The Read will be doing live shows on the bill as well. In a gesture which shows that even lyrical-rap legends who emerged in the ’90s can be openminded, rising L.A. rapper Blueface will also be performing. Tickets for the festival, which will take place at The Mann at Fairmount Park, go on sale this Friday (March 15). Check out the festival site for more information, and the poster below.