The Prodigy’s Keith Flint Dead at 49

Keith Flint, the frontman for 1990s electronic group The Prodigy, has died at 49, Reuters and the BBC report. He was found dead at his home in Essex, England early Monday morning.

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesman said, according to Reuters. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The news was confirmed on The Prodigy’s Instagram account by Flint’s bandmate Liam Howlett, who said the death was an apparent suicide. “The news is true,” he wrote. “I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend, I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother.”

A statement confirming the news was also posted to the group’s Twitter account.

The Prodigy emerged out of the 80s rave scene in the U.K. and went on achieve international success, most notably on 1997’s multiplatinum The Fat of the Land, which included the hits “Firestarter” and “Breathe.” The band released their most recent full length album No Tourists in 2018 and were scheduled to tour the U.S. this May.