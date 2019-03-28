Watch Tame Impala’s SNL Promo

Tame Impala are set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend as the show’s musical guests. Frontman Kevin Parker joined Sandra Oh and Kenan Thompson in a brief promo clip for the episode. In the clip, Oh jokes about being nervous for the episode, claiming that Prince Harry will be in attendance before admitting it’s an early April Fools joke.

The performance marks Tame Impala’s first on SNL, even through Parker technically played bass for Travis Scott’s SNL musical performance last year. Tame Impala recently released “Patience,” their first completely new song since 2015’s Currents. The band later released an EP of B-Sides and Remixes in 2017. The band is set to headline Coachella next month, and recently a series of upcoming tour dates across the U.S. following their Coachella performance. Watch the band’s SNL teaser below.