Slipknot Announces North American Tour & Reveals New Album Date

Slipknot will make their live return this summer with the North American Knotfest Roadshow headlining tour. The tour will coincide with the Aug. 9 release of their new studio album.The 29-city tour will kick off on July 26 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. and make stops in major markets including Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix, Toronto, Tampa, Austin and more. The tour will close out on Sept. 8 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.

Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth will join as special guests on all dates except for the Iowa State Fair which will only feature Slipknot and Gojira.

Each pair of tickets purchased online for Slipknot’s 2019 tour comes with a digital copy of their upcoming new album, scheduled for release in August. Further instructions will be available upon purchase with additional album details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The latest studio album will follow 2014’s 5: The Gray Chapter. The first sing from the 2019 album is “All About Life” which was released in 2018.

Tickets for Slipknot’s summer tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (March 8) at 10am local time at LiveNation.com . Premium members of Slipknot fan club Outside the 9 get first access to pre-sale tickets starting March 5 at 10am local time. Check out a full list of dates below.

SLIPKNOT SUMMER HEADLINE DATES:

Jul 26 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul 27 — San Bernardino, CA @ San Manuel Amphitheater

Aug 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Aug 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fairgrounds

Aug 11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug 17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug 24 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sep 1 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sep 3 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 4 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 6 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

Sep 7 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 8 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

This article originally appeared on Billboard.