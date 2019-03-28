Sigur Rós Announce Ágætis Byrjun 20th Anniversary Edition

Sigur Rós have announced plans to reissue their classic album Ágætis Byrjun in celebration of its 20th anniversary later this year. Ágætis byrjun – A Good Beginning – 20th Anniversary Edition is out on June 21 via Krunk Records, and includes early versions and demos of album cuts. The 7 x LP box set also includes previously unheard recordings from the band, and a remastered 2 x LP edition of their Live Íslenska Óperan 1999 concert. Ágætis byrjun – A Good Beginning – 20th Anniversary Edition also includes an 84-page cloth-bound book, featuring visual rarities from the Sigur Rós “archive” (according to a press release, “archive” is code for “an overstuffed case in [ex-keyboardist] Kjartan’s studio”). Everything in the deluxe vinyl version of the reissue is also available as a 4 x CD set. Copies are available to pre-order on the band’s official site.

Ahead of the official release, Sigur Rós have released a track from the newly remastered Live Íslenska Óperan 1999, titled “Flugufrelsarinn (Live at Íslenska Óperan, 1999)”. Stream the track below, along with a teaser trailer for the full box set.