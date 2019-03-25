Early this morning, it was announced that singer-songwriter and avant-garde composer Scott Walker had died at the age of 76. No cause of death was announced. A number of artists and musicians, have since paid tribute to Walker on social media. Read posts from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Boy George, Nigel Godrich, Soft Cell’s Marc Almond, Sunn O)))’s Stephen F. O’Malley, and more below.

So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed. https://t.co/v33Ey91hbn — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) March 25, 2019

Incredibly saddened by the news SCOTT O))). Rest in peace great maestro. It was and honor to meet you and spend a small time and space sharing your creative universe. An unbelievably rich and affirming experience, your courage and passion for the depth of the creative source. — Stephen F. O’Malley (@IdeologicOrgan) March 25, 2019

Wow. Goodbye Scott Walker, the biggest influence on David Bowie. A maverick and uncompromising artist. Loved by @MarcAlmond and myself. One of the peculiar greats! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 25, 2019

So very sad to hear about Scott Walker…. truly one of the greats.. so unique and a real artist. On my way to work on the first day of recording OK Computer I passed him riding his bike on Chiswick High Street.. and when I got to the studio Thom was holding a copy of Scott 4.. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) March 25, 2019

When I worked at RAK studios I was lucky enough to spend a few days in the studio with him during the recording of the Tilt album.. I so grateful for that.. what a legend. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) March 25, 2019

Thank you Scott.

You are treasured & you will be missed.

xo

KLOhttps://t.co/XKnFBvW3Tu — Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) March 25, 2019