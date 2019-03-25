News \

Scott Walker Remembered by Thom Yorke, Boy George, Nigel Godrich, and More

scott walker radiohead soft cell thom yorke boy george
CREDIT: Hulton Archive - Getty Images

Early this morning, it was announced that singer-songwriter and avant-garde composer Scott Walker had died at the age of 76. No cause of death was announced. A number of artists and musicians, have since paid tribute to Walker on social media. Read posts from Radiohead’s Thom YorkeBoy George, Nigel Godrich, Soft Cell’s Marc Almond, Sunn O)))’s Stephen F. O’Malley, and more below.

 

Israel Daramola
Tags: Scott Walker