Roxy Music will be among the 2019 inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Friday (March 29) and will be performing to celebrate the occasion…most of the band, at least. Lead singer Bryan Ferry confirmed in a statement sent to Pitchfork that the original instantiation of the group would be playing (himself, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera) but without former keyboardist Brian Eno and drummer Paul Thompson.

Eno was not part of the band’s 30th anniversary reunion in 2001, but Thompson was, and played with the reunited group until 2011. (Their split was formally announced in 2014.) Ferry claimed that Eno and Thompson had “other commitments” which prevented them from participating in the Rock Hall performance.

Ferry also confirmed that the band would run through a set of their greatest hits “by a selection of musicians.” John Taylor and Simon Le Bon from Duran Duran are slated to induct the band. Roxy Music is being inducted alongside Radiohead (Thom Yorke is almost definitely not showing up), the Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and the Zombies at a ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The event will air on HBO sometime this spring.