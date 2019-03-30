Watch Roxy Music Reunite (Without Brian Eno) at Their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Roxy Music reunited to perform at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday night in Brooklyn. After being inducted to the Hall of Fame by members of Duran Duran, three of the band’s original members (Brian Ferry, Phil Manzanera, and Andy Mackay) took the stage to play six classic songs: “In Every Dream Home a Heartache,” “Out of the Blue,” “Love Is the Drug,” “More Than This,” “Avalon,” and “Editions of You.” Brian Eno and Paul Thompson were noticeably absent from the set due to “other commitments.”

The performance marks the band’s first since 2011, when they briefly reunited for their For Your Pleasure 40th anniversary tour. In 2014, Manzanera told Rolling Stone that the band would most likely never perform together again. “I think our job is done,” he said. “When we stopped touring in 2011, Andy [Mackay] and I looked at each other and said, ‘Our job is done here.'”

Watch a few clips of their Hall of Fame performance below.