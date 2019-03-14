The Rolling Stones are currently gearing up for the North American leg of their “No Filter” tour, set to kick off in Miami on April 20. Now, the band have announced a new greatest hits compilation to accompany the tour. Honk includes 36 Stones tracks released between 1971 and 2016, along with ten live recordings of old favorites. The live recordings also feature contributions from non-Stones musicians: Ed Sheeran shows up on “Beast of Burden,” while Florence Welch and Brad Paisley perform on “Wild Horses” and “Dead Flowers,” respectively. Dave Grohl is featured on the Stones’ live rendition of Sticky Fingers cut “Bitch.” Honk is out April 19 via Polydor; find the complete tracklist for the 3xCD collection below.

Honk Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. “Start Me Up”

02. “Brown Sugar”

03. “Rocks Off”

04. “Miss You”

05. “Tumbling Dice”

06. “Just Your Fool”

07. “Wild Horses”

08. “Fool To Cry”

09. “Angie”

10. “Beast Of Burden”

11. “Hot Stuff”

12. “It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)”

13. “Rock And A Hard Place”

14. “Doom And Gloom”

15. “Love Is Strong”

16. “Mixed Emotions”

17. “Don’t Stop”

18. “Ride ‘Em On Down”

Disc 2

01. “Bitch”

02. “Harlem Shuffle”

03. “Hate To See You Go”

04. “Rough Justice”

05. “Happy”

06. “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

07. “One More Shot”

08. “Respectable”

09. “You Got Me Rocking”

10. “Rain Fall Down”

11. “Dancing With Mr D”

12. “Undercover (Of The Night)”

13. “Emotional Rescue”

14. “Waiting On A Friend”

15. “Saint Of Me”

16. “Out Of Control”

17. “Streets Of Love”

18. “Out Of Tears”

Disc 3:Live Tracks

01. “Get Off My Cloud”

02. “Dancing With Mr D”

03. “Beast Of Burden” (with Ed Sheeran)

04. “She’s A Rainbow”

05. “Wild Horses” (with Florence Welch)

06. “Let’s Spend The Night Together”

07. “Dead Flowers” (with Brad Paisley)

08. “Shine A Light”

09. “Under My Thumb”

10. “Bitch” (with Dave Grohl)