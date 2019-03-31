Robert De Niro joined the cast of Saturday Night Live on this week’s cold open, which addressed the Mueller Report. With De Niro as Robert Mueller, Aidy Bryant as Attorney General William Barr, and of course Alec Baldwin as Trump, the sketch presents the Mueller Report as an impromptu game of Telephone, with Mueller report csondensenced into Barr’s summary, which subsequently becomes fodder for a series of gloating Trump tweets.

“I am submitting these 380 pages…,” De Niro’s Mueller says. “I am writing almost four pages…,” Bryant summarizes as Barr. “I am reading zero pages, but Sean Hannity read it and was so excited he texted me an eggplant,” Baldwin says in character as Trump.

While the Mueller investigation didn’t completely exonerate Trump, the summary provided by Barr helped the president draw his own conclusions about the situation. “Russia, if you’re watching, go to bed. Daddy won,” Baldwin’s Trump says.

Elsewhere in the episode, Colin Jost addressed the Mueller Investigation as part of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. “I haven’t seen Fox News anchors smile like that since I.C.E. agents pulled into a Home Depot parking lot,” Jost said.

Watch the two SNL clips below.