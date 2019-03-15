Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play The Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt

Red Hot Chili Peppers are livestreaming a performance from the Great Pyramids Of Giza in Egypt today. Earlier this week, they announced the performance from the ancient world wonder, which takes place at 2PM ET.

“Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms,” Flea said in a press statement. “Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening again right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I’m so grateful and humbled for the impending experience.”

Watch the performance below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.