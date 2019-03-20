Minnesota Timberwolves to Give Away Exclusive Prince 7-Inch

The Minnesota Timberwolves will by giving away an exclusive seven-inch featuring Prince’s “Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives in Minneapolis)” from his 1995 album The Gold Experience to all fans attending the NBA franchise’s game against the Miami Heat on April 5. The promotion, announced last night, concludes the Timberwolves’ season-long tribute to the Purple One wherein the team donned Prince-themed jerseys for select matchups, booked Prince collaborators like Sheila E. and Morris Day to perform during halftime, and hired Paisley Park DJ Dudley D. to soundtrack games. “Rock and Roll Is Alive” originally appeared as a B-side to The Gold Experience single “Gold.”

The NBA’s other musician-themed promotion is not going so well. The Brooklyn Nets paid tribute to borough legend Notorious B.I.G. with alternate jerseys bearing a pattern similar to those on Biggie’s beloved Coogie sweaters, but last month, the clothing brand sued the franchise, league, and uniform-manufacturer Nike for stealing its copyrighted designs. The jerseys are pretty cool, though.

Listen to “Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives in Minneapolis)” below.