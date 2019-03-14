Watch Pond Cover Madonna’s “Ray of Light”

Tame Impala spin-off Pond just released their eighth album Tasmania March 1, and in the midst of a recent stint of promotional appearances, the band performed on Australia’s Triple J radio station, where they covered Madonna’s 1998 single “Ray of Light.” Unlike the original, the band started things off with a pulsing, acid-inspired arpeggiator, layering synth pads, drums, and finally former Tame Impala bassist Nick Allbrook’s reverb-slathered vocals.

In the buildup to their new album, Pond released the singles “Daisy,” “Burnt Out Star” and “Sixteen Days.” The album marks their first release since 2017’s The Weather. Check out the band’s recent cover, as well as the Madonna original, below.