New Music \
Perry Farrell – “Pirate Punk Politician”
Former Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell is back with his first new solo material since 2001. Titled “Pirate Punk Politician,” the track looks like a rerecording of “Pirates, Punks & Politics,” his 2017 collaboration with The Bloody Beetroots. As the title might suggest, it’s a pretty strange single even for Farrell, taking some cues from his Porno for Pyros material as it builds around a central driving guitar riff with warbling tremolo interludes. “Pirate, punk, politician / I got you in a bad position,” Farrell sings with the hook. Farrell’s last Jane’s Addiction album The Great Escape Artist was released in 2011. Check out “Pirate Punk Politician” below.