Oh Sees Announce World Tour

Oh Sees have announced a sprawling 43-date world tour. The band will kick things off in early May in Atlanta before heading to the UK and Ireland for the remainder of that month. They’ll play a handful of dates across the rest of Europe until September, when they’ll return to the North America for shows in the US and Canada; Prettiest Eyes will join Oh Sees for select dates on this leg. The tour is set to close out in LA on Halloween night. Last summer, Oh Sees released Smote Reverser, which featured the excellent “Anthemic Aggressor.” Find the full list of tour dates below.

Oh Sees Tour Dates:

05/03 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Fest

05/18 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

05/19 Glasgow, Scotland – QMU

05/20 Belfast, Ireland – Limelight 18/20

05/21 Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory

05/23 Cardiff, Wales – The Tramshed

05/24 Derby, England – Bearded Theory Festival

06/07 Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Fest

06/14 Solana Beach, CA – San Diego Belly Up

08/23 Charleville, France – Cabaret Vert festival

08/24 Guéret, France – Check-in Festival

08/27 Ravenna, Italy – Hana-Bi (Free)

08/29 Vienna, Austria – Arena

08/30 Munich, Germany – Strom

08/31 Berlin, Germany – Kreuzberg Festsaal

09/01 Brussels, Belgium – Les Botaniquesen

09/03 Bordeaux, France – BT 59

09/04 Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

09/05 Paris, France – Le Bataclan

09/06 London, England – Troxy

09/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

09/30 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

10/01 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

10/02 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

10/04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

10/07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre *

10/10 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Ballroom *

10/11 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

10/12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

10/14 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall *

10/15 Montreal, Quebec – Le National

10/16 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

10/18 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

10/19 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

10/20 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

10/22 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

10/23 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

10/24 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge *

10/25 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks *

10/26 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/27 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/29 Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

10/31 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *

* with Prettiest Eyes