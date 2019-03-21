News \
Oh Sees Announce World Tour
Oh Sees have announced a sprawling 43-date world tour. The band will kick things off in early May in Atlanta before heading to the UK and Ireland for the remainder of that month. They’ll play a handful of dates across the rest of Europe until September, when they’ll return to the North America for shows in the US and Canada; Prettiest Eyes will join Oh Sees for select dates on this leg. The tour is set to close out in LA on Halloween night. Last summer, Oh Sees released Smote Reverser, which featured the excellent “Anthemic Aggressor.” Find the full list of tour dates below.
Oh Sees Tour Dates:
05/03 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Fest
05/18 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
05/19 Glasgow, Scotland – QMU
05/20 Belfast, Ireland – Limelight 18/20
05/21 Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory
05/23 Cardiff, Wales – The Tramshed
05/24 Derby, England – Bearded Theory Festival
06/07 Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Fest
06/14 Solana Beach, CA – San Diego Belly Up
08/23 Charleville, France – Cabaret Vert festival
08/24 Guéret, France – Check-in Festival
08/27 Ravenna, Italy – Hana-Bi (Free)
08/29 Vienna, Austria – Arena
08/30 Munich, Germany – Strom
08/31 Berlin, Germany – Kreuzberg Festsaal
09/01 Brussels, Belgium – Les Botaniquesen
09/03 Bordeaux, France – BT 59
09/04 Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
09/05 Paris, France – Le Bataclan
09/06 London, England – Troxy
09/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
09/30 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *
10/01 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *
10/02 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *
10/04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *
10/07 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw Theatre *
10/10 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Ballroom *
10/11 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *
10/12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *
10/14 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall *
10/15 Montreal, Quebec – Le National
10/16 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
10/18 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *
10/19 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *
10/20 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *
10/22 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *
10/23 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *
10/24 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge *
10/25 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks *
10/26 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
10/27 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas
10/29 Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar
10/31 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *
* with Prettiest Eyes