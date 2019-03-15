New York Public Library Releases Lou Reed Cards

In celebration of their new Lou Reed Archive, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has issued a limited run of Lou Reed-themed library cards. The Library has said the cards are available on a “first come, first served basis in extremely limited quantities.” If you already have New York Public Library card, you can pay a $1 replacement fee to pick up a Lou Reed one.

Now officially available to all NYPL users, the Lou Reed Archive “documents the history of Reed’s life as a musician, composer, poet, writer, photographer, and tai-chi student through his own extensive papers, photographs, recordings and other materials.” Select items from the Archive will be on display at the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center until March 28. On Friday afternoon, the Library is opening that exhibition with a free “birthday toast” event.