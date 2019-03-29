Modest Mouse – “Poison the Well”

Modest Mouse are back with a new single called “Poison the Well.” Earlier this month, several fans of the band received a cryptic package from the band each containing a triangular puzzle that revealed the title of the song. The track is one of two songs included on a “triangular mint-green” record to released on April 13 for Record Store Day. The frantic track pairs soaring guitars with tinny drum machine rhythms, as frontman Isaac Brock sings about a life of chaos and regret. “I’m not trying to push you around, well / I’m not trying to push you around,” he sings.

Modest Mouse’s last album Strangers to Ourselves was released in 2015. The band recently announced an extensive run of U.S. tour dates in support of The Black Keys. Hear “Poison the Well” below.