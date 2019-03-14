Migos to Perform at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Remember when Migos rapped pages from the kids book Llama Llama Red Pajama over the instrumental for their hit song “Bad and Boujee?” I did after reading today’s announcement that the Atlanta trio will perform at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The Llama clip still holds up, in my opinion, especially each time Quavo yells, “Llama.” Nickelodeon’s kids will see Migos perform with DJ Mustard at the show. The group, nominated for Favorite Music Group, features on Mustard’s January single, “Pure Water.”

The booking follows the releases of each Migos member’s solo debut. Most recently, Offset shared his album Father of 4 in February. Quavo’s Quavo Huncho and Takeoff’s The Last Rocket dropped in October and November, respectively. They also reunited last month on “Position to Win,” a song they recorded for a Mountain Dew commercial. Speaking of green liquids, yes, the Kids’ Choice Awards still slimes people. Shawn Mendes was among the celebs who were ceremonially slimed at last year’s show.

This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards airs March 23 on Nickelodeon. DJ Khaled hosts. View Nickelodeon’s announcement below.