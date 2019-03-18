Metallica Announce Collaborative Performance With San Francisco Symphony

In September, Metallica will reunite with the San Francisco Symphony in honor of the 20th anniversary of the their 1999 album S&M, which featured orchestrated versions of songs from the Metallica catalog. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the metal band and symphony orchestra will be the first artists to perform live at the Chase Center, a new San Francisco arena which will also serve as the home of the Golden State Warriors. The show was announced at a press conference led by Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica, San Francisco Symphony Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas, Warriors President and COO Rick Welts, and SF Mayor London Breed on Monday morning.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity,” Hetfield told reporters at Monday’s presser. “We’re super proud that after 38 years there’s still cool things on the horizon for us.”

The performance, billed as S&M2, will revisit arrangements the collaborators performed at the series of concerts that led to the original S&M album 20 years ago, in addition to “the first ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original S&M.”

S&M2 takes place on September 6. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, March 22.