As the Elders Foretold, Man Man Will Tour With Rebecca Black

Sing with me: It’s Honus Honus / Gotta get down with Honus / Everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend, weekend / Partyin’, partyin’ (yeah!) / Partyin’, partyin’ (yeah!) / Man Man, Man Man / Lookin’ forward to the weekend!

Yes, my brothers and sisters, as foretold in the old prophecies, passed down from generation to generation in the seven scrolls, the message of the wind, the chords of our elders, the song of the dark night sky, will finally sound in this land, echoing through the canyons, crashing to the shore on waves of black, rising from the dust of the ancient plains, following the path of His Fiery Hand as the tides follow the spectral guidance of the moon, coming to cleanse our spirits of this earthly ruin and prepare them for the Second Phase.

You are not misunderstanding me, my brothers and sisters: Rebecca Black is touring with Man Man.

The glorious news comes to us from Honus Honus himself, high priest of the growly voice and the wacky piano accompaniment. Verily, Honus did post the following image and caption on his Instagram account.

Again, for those followers of His Fiery Hand who may doubt that the Second Phase is upon us, and for those using screen readers, which may not support embedded text from Instagram:

“Seems as good a day as any to announce that the talented @msrebeccablack will be our special guest for our upcoming Man Man shows in Seattle, Portland, Bend, and Reno! Ticket Link in Bio! #manman #manmanband #rebeccablack#tour“

Rejoice!

What will such a performance bring? Will Rebecca Black join Man Man join for an incantation of the divine hymn “Friday,” as augured by the rune interpreters at Stereogum? Surely that would please Him. Or will they choose a more esoteric offering? “Engwish Bwudd?” “Van Helsing Boombox?” “Against the Peruvian Monster?”

Only time knows the answer. Ticket link in Honus Honus’s bio.