New Music \
Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Here Comes The Cowboy, Shares “Nobody”
Mac DeMarco is back with a tour, a single, and a brand new album. His upcoming fourth full-length release is titled Here Comes The Cowboy, and the first single, “Nobody,” is out now. Per a press release, the album was “written, tracked and mixed at DeMarco’s Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles.” It’s due out May 10.
But doesn’t this all sound a bit familiar? It could be because Mitski’s Be The Cowboy was one of the biggest albums of 2018, and also featured a single titled “Nobody.” Whether it’s a provocation, or a bit, or a simple reappropration of Cowboy culture is unclear, though Mac insists he’s never even heard Be The Cowboy. Commenting on the similarities in a tweet, Mitksi wrote that she and Mac probably “just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious.” Classic!
Anyway thanks for the laugh, Mac! Happy release!
— mitski (@mitskileaks) March 5, 2019
Watch the video for “Nobody” and find details on Mac’s album and tour below.
Here Comes The Cowboy Tracklist
01. “Here Comes The Cowboy”
02. “Nobody”
03. “Finally Alone”
04. “Little Dogs March”
05. “Preoccupied”
06. “Choo Choo”
07. “K”
08. “Heart to Heart”
09. “Hey Cowgirl”
10. “On the Square”
11. “All of Our Yesterdays”
12. “Skyless Moon”
13. “Baby Bye Bye”
Mac Demarco 2019 Tour
Wed. April 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Sat. April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
Sat. April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
Tue. May 7 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Outdoor Amphitheater Stage
Fri. May 10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sat. May 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Sun. May 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Mon. May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Wed. May 15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino
Thu. May 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Sat. May 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Mon. May 20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
Tue. May 21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort
Wed. May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Expo Center at Madonna Inn
Thu. May 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Sat. April 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water
Sat. June 1 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
Sun. June 2 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
Tue. June 11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Wed. June 12 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory w/ Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals
Fri. June 14 – Austin, TX @ Long Center Lawn Amphitheater
Sun. June 16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
Wed. June 26 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
Thu. June 27 – Halifax, UK @ Halifax Piece Hall
Sat. June 29 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
Sun. June 30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
Tue. July 2 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Wed. July 3 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Thu. July 4 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery
Sat. July 6 – Herouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard
Mon. July 8 – Milan, [email protected] Magnolia
Fri. July 12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
Sun. July 14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
Tue. Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
Fri. Sept. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Fri. Sept. 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sat. Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)
Sun. Sept. 22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre Boston
Tue. Sept. 24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo
Thu. Sept. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Fri. Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Sat. Sept. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sun. Sept. 29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Tue. Oct. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Wed. Oct. 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Thu. Oct. 3 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
Fri. Oct. 4 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium
Sun. Oct. 6 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed. Nov. 6 – Sat. Nov. 9 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
Sat. Nov. 9 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Sun. Nov. 10 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
Mon. Nov. 11 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
is this a bit pic.twitter.com/6b5wqsTG69
— Winston (@ratsonly) March 5, 2019