Mac DeMarco is back with a tour, a single, and a brand new album. His upcoming fourth full-length release is titled Here Comes The Cowboy, and the first single, “Nobody,” is out now. Per a press release, the album was “written, tracked and mixed at DeMarco’s Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles.” It’s due out May 10.

But doesn’t this all sound a bit familiar? It could be because Mitski’s Be The Cowboy was one of the biggest albums of 2018, and also featured a single titled “Nobody.” Whether it’s a provocation, or a bit, or a simple reappropration of Cowboy culture is unclear, though Mac insists he’s never even heard Be The Cowboy. Commenting on the similarities in a tweet, Mitksi wrote that she and Mac probably “just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious.” Classic!

Anyway thanks for the laugh, Mac! Happy release! — mitski (@mitskileaks) March 5, 2019

Watch the video for “Nobody” and find details on Mac’s album and tour below.

Here Comes The Cowboy Tracklist

01. “Here Comes The Cowboy”

02. “Nobody”

03. “Finally Alone”

04. “Little Dogs March”

05. “Preoccupied”

06. “Choo Choo”

07. “K”

08. “Heart to Heart”

09. “Hey Cowgirl”

10. “On the Square”

11. “All of Our Yesterdays”

12. “Skyless Moon”

13. “Baby Bye Bye”

Mac Demarco 2019 Tour

Wed. April 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Sat. April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Sat. April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Tue. May 7 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Outdoor Amphitheater Stage

Fri. May 10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat. May 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Sun. May 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Mon. May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Wed. May 15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

Thu. May 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Sat. May 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon. May 20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

Tue. May 21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort

Wed. May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Expo Center at Madonna Inn

Thu. May 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sat. April 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water

Sat. June 1 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Sun. June 2 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Tue. June 11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Wed. June 12 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory w/ Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals

Fri. June 14 – Austin, TX @ Long Center Lawn Amphitheater

Sun. June 16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

Wed. June 26 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

Thu. June 27 – Halifax, UK @ Halifax Piece Hall

Sat. June 29 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

Sun. June 30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Tue. July 2 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Wed. July 3 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Thu. July 4 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

Sat. July 6 – Herouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

Mon. July 8 – Milan, [email protected] Magnolia

Fri. July 12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

Sun. July 14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

Tue. Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

Fri. Sept. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Fri. Sept. 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sat. Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)

Sun. Sept. 22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre Boston

Tue. Sept. 24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo

Thu. Sept. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Fri. Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sat. Sept. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sun. Sept. 29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Tue. Oct. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Wed. Oct. 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Thu. Oct. 3 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Fri. Oct. 4 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

Sun. Oct. 6 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed. Nov. 6 – Sat. Nov. 9 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

Sat. Nov. 9 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Sun. Nov. 10 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

Mon. Nov. 11 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle