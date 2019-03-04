Luke Perry, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale Star, Dies at 52

Luke Perry, actor on The CW’s Riverdale and the ’90s hit Beverly Hills, 90210, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He was 52. Perry had suffered a massive stroke, his rep Arnold Robinson told THR.

“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” said Robinson. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

News of Perry’s hospitalization coincided with the announcement that Fox would be reviving Beverly Hills, 90210, in which Perry played Dylan McKay during the original show’s run through the 1990s. The upcoming series sees six original stars returning to play heightened versions of themselves; however, Perry is not involved in the project. THR has reached out about the show’s status given the news.

Perry also did not appear in The CW’s 90210 reboot, which featured original stars Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling, when it launched in 2008.

“I’m going to be linked with him until I die, but that’s actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He’s mine,” the actor once said about the career-defining role.

The 52-year-old actor currently stars on The CW’s comic book adaptation Riverdale, which films in Vancouver.

More to come.

This story originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.