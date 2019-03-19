Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park on August 1 to 4 and although the full lineup hasn’t been released, the festival released some of the marquee names that will occupy its stages. The Lollapalooza 2019 lineup will include: Lil Wayne, Tame Impala, Slash, Janelle Monáe, Tenacious D, J Balvin, Yaeji, Lil Baby, Calpurnia, Gunna, Madeon, and Lil Skies.

The partial lineup was revealed in a video produced in conjunction with Billy Corgan’s favorite animal rescue group PAWS Chicago where the artists were revealed alongside adoptable dogs in the Chicagoland area. So far, there’s no mention of rumored headliner Ariana Grande, but maybe that will change once the full lineup goes live. The video promised that the complete lineup is “coming soon,” but didn’t specify when.

Four-day tickets to Lollapalooza 2019 went on sale Tuesday afternoon and can be purchased here. Single day tickets will go on sale at an unspecified date “coming soon,” according to the Lollapalooza website. Festival goers should rest assured they will still have the option to pay $4,200 to live stream Lollapalooza while attending Lollapalooza and get carted around on a golf cart.

Last year’s festival featured Jack White, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Bruno Mars, and of course, Carly Rae Jepsen wielding a giant inflatable sword.

Update 3/20: The full Lollapalooza lineup has been announced, with Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, the Strokes, Twenty One Pilots, The Chainsmokers, Flume, and many more now added to the lineup. The complete list of artists can be found below.