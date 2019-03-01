News \

Stream Lil Skies’ New Surprise Album Shelby

lil-skies-shelby-stream
CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Lil Skies has released a surprise full-length album titled Shelby. Taking its names from the rapper’s mother, the release technically marks the rapper’s studio debut album, despite releasing Life of a Dark Rose in 2017 among a series of earlier mixtapes. “It’s my first real project,” Skies says in a press release. “It’s like a new beginning. This is really like me being born again.”

The release arrives with a new Cole Bennett-directed video for the album-opener “I,” which finds the rapper seated on a checkered couch, rapping about his vices while special effects warp the landscape around him. Skies recently announced an upcoming co-headlining tour with Lil Pump, whose album Haverd Dropout was just released last week. Check out the Lil Skies video, as well as the new album itself, below.

Rob Arcand
Tags: lil skies