Lifetime Announces Salt-N-Pepa Miniseries

Lifetime has announced a new scripted miniseries about the lives of hip hop icons Salt-N-Pepa. The upcoming show, fittingly titled Salt-N-Pepa, was part of a joint announcement for the network on Wednesday night—Lifetime also announced a separate miniseries focused on the Clark Sisters gospel group. Per Variety’s report, both Salt-N-Pepa and The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel are produced by Queen Latifah’s company Flavor Unit Entertainment. Executive producers include Jesse Collins, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere, along with Salt-N-Pepa members Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton. Andy Hume, Dionne Harmon and James “Jimmy” Maynes are credited as co-executive producers. Variety also points out that the upcoming Salt-N-Pepa miniseries will incorporate music from the group, including “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man” and “Shoop.”

Last year, Salt-N-Pepa dropped a song with New Kids on the Block; they’re set to open for New Kids on select dates later this year, during the band’s “MixTape Tour” throughout North America. Salt-N-Pepa also performed “Shoop,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and “Push It” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards before joining En Vogue for a rendition of “Whatta Man.” Find more details on the group’s upcoming Lifetime miniseries over at Variety.