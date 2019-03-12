Video: Kirin J. Callinan – “The Whole of the Moon”

Kirin J. Callinan’s new song “The Whole of the Moon” is out now, along with a stylish accompanying music video. “The Whole of the Moon” is actually a cover of the original 1985 song by the Waterboys; Callinan’s take is decidedly true to the original, and retains much of that bright 80s-pop energy. A press release describes the new version as “melodramatic,” which feels like an appropriate descriptor. It’s the first single from Callinan’s upcoming album, still untitled, due out on Terrible Records sometime in the near future.

Callinan will be at South By Southwest this week, and is scheduled to tour through early May. Find the full list of dates below.

Callinan’s most recent album was 2017’s Bravado. Spin spent some time with him back in November of that year; read our feature on Callinan here, and watch the music video for “The Whole of the Moon” below.

03/08 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas – Galactic Interactive (SXSW)

03/12 Austin, TX – Barracuda – PTP / Felte Party (SXSW)

03/14 Austin, TX – Lucille – Aussie BBQ (SXSW)

03/16 Austin, TX – Seven Grand – Terrible Record (SXSW)

03/17 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas – Burgermania VIII (SXSW)

04/18 Costa Mesa, CA – Wayfarer

04/19 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

04/20 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

04/22 Allston, MA – Great Scott

04/24 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

04/25 New York, NY – Baby’s All Right

05/03 Toronto, ON – Monarch

05/04 Montreal, QC – The Ritz

05/05 Burlington, VA – ArtRiot