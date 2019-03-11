The Prodigy’s Keith Flint’s Cause of Death Revealed

Following an inquest in Essex, The Prodigy singer Keith Flint’s cause of death has been revealed, the London Evening Standard reports. The coroner’s officer reported that a post-mortem examination revealed his cause of death as hanging, and that the death would not be treated “not suspicious.” However, the case will remain under investigation until the toxicology results are finished. The inquest is adjourned until July 23. Flint died at the age of 49 last week, prompting a mass outpouring of tributes from friends, fellow artists, and fans.