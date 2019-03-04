Culture \

Artists Pay Tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint

Flint
CREDIT: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint was found dead this morning in Essex, England. He was 49. Flint’s longtime bandmate Liam Howlett shared the news on Instagram: “I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother.” Many other musicians, journalists, and fans were quick to echo Howlett’s statement on social media, sharing photos and memories in tribute to the late Flint.

 

Will Gottsegen
