Artists Pay Tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint was found dead this morning in Essex, England. He was 49. Flint’s longtime bandmate Liam Howlett shared the news on Instagram: “I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother.” Many other musicians, journalists, and fans were quick to echo Howlett’s statement on social media, sharing photos and memories in tribute to the late Flint.

seeing keith flint in the firestarter video when I was 10 years old was the single moment that turned me on to a lifetime of raving. thank you and rest in peace. — Kornél Kovács (@KornelKovacs) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint. I damn near burned a hole through The Prodigy Experience in 92 when there wasn’t a lot of accessible dance music in Kentucky. It was a huge deal for me. I can’t overstate it. I’m very grateful to have had proof that this world I wanted so badly actually existed. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) March 4, 2019

Keith Flint kept a swearbox above the fire in the pub he used to own (The Leather Bottle in Pleshey, Essex). Whenever he put the logs and kindling in and someone piped up with the obvious joke, he’d point to it and charge them a quid. RIP. pic.twitter.com/lEYZPXfrFj — Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) March 4, 2019

The Prodigy – Charly (Official Video) https://t.co/nwQpT74oWQ Kind of where it all started for me and many others Rip Keith flint — ZOMBY ® (@ZombyMusic) March 4, 2019

very sad to hear about Keith Flint.. the Prodigy was some of the first music I ever got obsessed with as a teenager. RIP x — Nathan Fake (@nathanfake) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint. Very sad to hear the news that he’s passed away. I wouldn’t do what I do without him and The Prodigy in my life. A huge inspiration to me and many others 😔 pic.twitter.com/gXb8cHJGbW — Friction (@friction) March 4, 2019