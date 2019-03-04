Last month, Kate Bush announced The Other Sides, an upcoming 4-disc release of rarities and B-sides, including everything from Christmas songs to a cover of “Sexual Healing” to rare Bush originals. She announced the collection with a premiere of a video for her 1989 cover of Elton John’s “Rocketman,” which was recorded for a John/Taupin tribute album. Today, she’s posted a clip for another non-original: her 1994 version of the George and Ira Gershwin standard “The Man I Love.”

Bush’s take on the 1920s song is an unusually straightforward into her catalog, featuring relatively traditional, reedy chamber orchestra accompaniment coming courtesy of Sir George Martin. The black-and-white video for the song was originally premiered on television at the time of the single’s release, and was directed by Kevin Godley of 10cc and Godley and Creme fame. The song was recorded for the George and Ira Gershwin tribute album The Glory of Gershwin, which was produced by Martin and features solos from legendary harmonica player Larry Adler on every song. (Adler also appears in the music video.)

“I was very fond of George—such a special talent and creative spirit, a really gentle man, very kind and incredibly interesting,” Bush wrote in a statement. “It was a great honour to work with him and Larry. George and Larry were very different personalities (Larry was a real character), but they made a great creative combination.”

The Other Sides is due out on March 22. Watch the video for “The Man I Love” below.