Jussie Smollett, Robert Kraft Seek Celebrity Legal Advice in SNL “Shark Tank” Parody

Last night, SNL addressed the recent allegations against Jussie Smollett and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a new skit based on the reality show Shark Tank. The skit depicted four celebrity lawyers (Pete Davidson as Michael Avenatti, John Mulaney as Alan Dershowitz, Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro and Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani) competing for the chance to represent recent celebrities-in-crisis like Smollett and Kraft in court.

“If you pick me, I will happily go on TV, contradict everything you’ve ever said and then add some additional damaging information free of charge,” McKinnon’s Giuliani character said to Kraft.

Chris Redd later arrived in character as Jussie Smollett, where he claimed to be attacked by Donald Trump himself outside the studio. When asked if that was true, he responded with a question about the building’s security cameras before revealing he was lying.

“Wow a gay black man lying about an attack! I wrote Fox News fan fiction about this but I never thought it would come true,” Strong said in character as Jeannie Pirro. “I’m recusing myself because I’m just too turned on.”

Last month, Jussie Smollett was arrested on a felony charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. The Empire actor was investigated after claims that he was attacked by two men in an apparent hate crime were later believed to be false. Watch SNL’s take on the whole situation below.