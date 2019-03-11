John Mulaney Confirms He Dropped Louis C.K.’s Manager

Comedian John Mulaney confirmed in an interview with Vulture that he dropped his then-manager Dave Becky in 2017 after The New York Times reported on Becky’s alleged role covering up Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct. Mulaney has not previously spoken on record about the decision, and he offered a sensible explanation why.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel I had anything that noble to add, and issuing a simple statement of one sentence that I fired Dave seemed evasive and honestly an unhelpful use of everyone’s time and taking up oxygen,” Mulaney said. “I did tell anyone who asked — comedian, representative, or otherwise. And I have been quite ready to tell any journalist who asked, and I believe you are the first.”

In the Times report, comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov accused C.K. of masturbating in front of them in a Colorado hotel room in 2002. The duo’s then-manager told the Times that Becky, an Emmy-nominated producer for 3 Arts, had personally expressed his displeasure after learning Goodman and Wolov were openly discussing the experience. The pair said they remained concerned about Becky’s influence for years and did not submit work for projects in which he was involved.

Becky later apologized for “not understanding” Goodman and Wolov’s allegations, denied knowing that C.K. had masturbated in front of other women, and expressed regret for not confronting his former client. Becky remains at 3 Arts and recently earned executive producer credits on the Netflix series Russian Doll and Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.

Vulture also asked Mulaney his thoughts on how to make comedy safer for women. “I have a lot of thoughts and opinions on many things. I don’t think my thoughts and opinions matter in any way compared to the women who have been directly affected by these actions,” Mulaney said. “I say this not at all to be evasive, but just to not talk anymore as a male in comedy who has not had to experience this. Other people should. Women’s opinions matter, and mine does not.”

Read the full interview here.