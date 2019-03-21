The internet has long been convinced that Conor Oberst and Milo Ventimiglia are the same person. The folk-rock singer-songwriter and the Gilmore Girls/Heroes/This Is Us star look kind of alike, especially in older photos, and that is enough for the internet. But unfortunately, the internet is wrong. (Hey, there’s a first time for everything.)

Earlier this year, Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers teamed up to release their great self-titled debut album under the name Better Oblivion Community Center. Last week, they went on The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform “Sleepwalkin.” And while they were there, Corden took the opportunity to debunk the Oberst-Ventimiglia theory once and for all.

In a bit for the show, Corden visited Oberst and Bridgers backstage, where they were hanging out with a weird guy in a red jumpsuit who may or may not actually exist. And he brought Milo Ventimiglia, who was also a guest on the same episode, along with him. Ventimiglia and Oberst even posed for a picture together, dismaying Oberstiglia truthers around the world.

Or maybe it was all trick photography and clever editing. Either way, you can watch it go down below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.