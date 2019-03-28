Interpol Announce New EP, Release “The Weekend”

Six months after the release of their last full-length album Marauder, Interpol have announced a new project. The 5-track EP A Fine Mess is scheduled to be released on May 17 via Matador Records. the band also released “The Weekend,” the noisy second track to come from the EP following the title track, which was released at the beginning of the year.

A Fine Mess was recorded with David Fridmann during the band’s time working in upstate New York for Marauder. The EP is described in a press statement as “a living, breathing postcard from the band to their fans as they tour the world throughout 2019, and a linear continuation of the visceral and contagious energy set loose with Marauder.”

Interpol’s world tour begins today, with the North American leg starting in May, close to the time of the EP’s release. Listen to “The Weekend” and check out the tracklist below.

01 “Fine Mess”02 “No Big Deal”03 “Real Life”04 “The Weekend”05 “Thrones”