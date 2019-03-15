Hedwig and the Angry Inch Gets Criterion Release With Deleted Scenes

Criterion Collection is releasing a 4K digitally restored edition of John Cameron Mitchell’s cult rock opera Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Blu-Ray and DVD. Criterion’s package includes audio commentary from Mitchell and cinematographer Frank DeMarco, deleted scenes, a 2003 documentary about the film’s development, a video about the film’s legacy as told through its memorabilia, and a conversation between Rolling Stone critic David Fricke and composer Stephen Trask about the film’s soundtrack, among other bonuses. TIME critic Stephanie Zacharek penned the film’s booklet essay.

Mitchell and Trask adapted their off-Broadway play by the same name for the screen in 2001. It went on to win Best Director and Audience Awards at that year’s Sundance Film Festival. Mitchell as the titular rock singer also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. You can pre-order Hedwig and the Angry Inch’s Criterion edition here. It’s out on June 25.