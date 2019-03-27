Frankie Cosmos are in the middle of the rollout for their Haunted Items collection, which is being released a few songs at a time over a month. We’ve had two song pairings so far, and today we get another. “String” and “Eternal” are both just Greta Kline and her piano, tossed-off but impactful like her earliest Bandcamp material.

The first one is short and pithy, but on the latter she stretches out a bit, reflecting on an internal dialogue that’ll never be over. “I’m not angry, the discussion is just lengthy/ I’ll show it just as soon as I can know it/ Eternal/ I see it, even when I am between it,” she sings, like each song she writes and each thought she thinks might represent an inching towards some greater truth.

<a href="http://ingridsuperstar.bandcamp.com/album/haunted-items-3" target="_blank">Haunted Items #3 by Frankie Cosmos </p> <p></a> “String” and “Eternal” are out now via Sub Pop.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.