Flying Lotus is teasing something new at SXSW. The producer’s name has been spotted spray-painted onto the Austin sidewalk, paired with the phrase “Fire is coming…” The Cosmogramma beat-maker later retweeted a post about the teaser, at least somewhat confirming his involvement with the stunt.

Flying Lotus’ last album You’re Dead! was released in 2014. Since then, he’s directed and composed music for the theater including the gross-out horror film Skinflick and the Steven Soderbergh-directed sci-fi thriller Perfect. He later posted a variety of tracks from his film scores on his SoundCloud, and contributed to recent Adult Swim and Brainfeeder compilations. Check out his latest SXSW teaser below.