Fiona Apple Teases New Music With Home Studio Footage

A Fiona Apple fan blog has shared two short videos of the celebrated singer-songwriter teasing and recording new music. In the first, since deleted but archived by other fan accounts, Apple lounges with her dog in a home studio. “Are we doing vocals? I think we are,” she whispers, adding, “You can just do stuff in your house and then nobody can tell you what to do.” The second video shows Apple recording a beat with drumsticks. “make sure to say it’s my sloppy percussion, because I know I’m sloppy,” reads the caption. The posts first appeared on a Tumblr called Fiona Apple Rocks.

Apple released a version of her When the Pawn… song “I Know” featuring new contributions from King Princess in January. (Apple has apparently heard the young Brooklyn artist’s forthcoming debut album and shared a video of herself enjoying the project via Fiona Apple Rocks earlier this month.) It was her first new track since last April’s one-off “I Can’t Wait to Meet You.” Apple’s latest album The Idler Wheel… turns seven years old in June. She also performed recently at the Chris Cornell tribute show in January.

Watch Fiona Apple’s dispatches from her home studio below.

