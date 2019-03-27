Everclear’s Art Alexakis has posted a letter on the band’s website revealing that he is suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The ’90s alt-rock band’s singer explained that he discovered he had the disease roughly three years ago, after a serious car accident. “The report showed that I did indeed have a pinched nerve, but the pathologist also saw lacerations and suspicious marks on my spinal cord as well,” Alexakis explained. After running a variety of tests, the neurologist told Alexakis believed he had been suffering from the disease for “between 10 to 20 years.”

In his note, Alexakis discussed some of the symptoms he had been experiencing the disease over the course of the past decade, and how it was likely to affect his life going forward. “I can feel the disease slowly growing in me. I now have to give myself injections three times a week. My neurologist says as long as I stay on the medication, I should live into my 80’s without progression. We shall see.”

He also explained his reason for coming forward about his diagnosis now. “One of the reasons I wanted to be more public about my disease is that I have been hearing a lot of people say that I am drinking again or back on drugs because they have seen me look unsteady on stage or around town.” Alexakis wrote, concluding: “So, if you see me stumbling…sweaty, looking both tired and anxious at the same time, maybe a little more confused than usual, or forgetting lyrics yet looking happy (which is weird for me), please know that I have not fallen off the wagon. I am just learning how to be the new me.”

Alexakis is planning on releasing a solo album, Sun Songs, in May and touring behind it. He also explained that he is working on a book about his life. Everclear toured last year with Marcy Playground. Read our 2017 interview with Alexakis, celebrating the 10th anniversary of So Much for the Afterglow, here.