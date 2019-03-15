Chief Keef and Zaytoven have released their joint project GloToven after sharing the taunting lead single “Spy Kids” in February. The release extends a stretch of albums produced in full by Zay over the last year, including Future’s much-hyped Beastmode 2 and more recently Usher’s forgettable full-length A. Keef, prolific as ever, released several mixtapes last year, most notably the long-teased Mansion Musick. “Mileage,” the Chicago rapper’s collaboration with Playboi Carti, was one of Spin’s 101 Best Songs of 2018.

GloToven features a guest appearance from Lil Pump, who tapped Keef for a feature on “Whitney” from his own self-titled studio debut in 2017. The release is notably credited to Keef’s own independent RBC imprint Glo Gang, rather than FilmOn, the label run by Greek billionaire Alki David, whose A&R skills have produced such oddities as The Cozart’s dance-rap abomination “Soldier.” In a press release, Zaytoven said collaborating with Keef stretched his limits. “It’s one of my favorite albums because it challenges me to produce with youthful, unorthodox creativity,” he said.

Listen to GloToven below.